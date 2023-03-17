First Horizon Corporation (FHN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is -36.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $24.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 35.17% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.56, the stock is -29.57% and -34.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.38 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -33.37% off its SMA200. FHN registered -32.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.19%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.26%, and is -25.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.15% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has around 7397 employees, a market worth around $8.71B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.12% and -37.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 536.29M, and float is at 529.50M with Short Float at 5.57%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JORDAN D BRYAN, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that JORDAN D BRYAN sold 93,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $24.80 per share for a total of $2.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.4 million shares.

First Horizon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that AKINS TERRY LAWSON (Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 4,694 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $24.67 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, POPWELL DAVID T (President-Specialty Banking) disposed off 139,637 shares at an average price of $24.75 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds 527,091 shares of First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading -29.76% down over the past 12 months and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) that is -39.72% lower over the same period. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is -38.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.