Here are the top Institutional holders of Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is -2.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $121.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $96.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $95.48, the stock is -12.49% and -13.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -7.47% off its SMA200. DFS registered -13.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.60%.

The stock witnessed a -17.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.40%, and is -9.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 20200 employees, a market worth around $25.87B and $12.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.94% and -21.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.00M, and float is at 260.15M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eichfeld Robert Andrew, the company’s EVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Eichfeld Robert Andrew sold 13,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $114.18 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31509.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Minetti Carlos (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $118.00 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Minetti Carlos (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $115.65 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 121,493 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 0.49% up over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -1.31% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 5.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.