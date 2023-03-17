Here are the top Institutional holders of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -12.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $151.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $104.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $104.43, the stock is -12.40% and -18.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -4.74% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -16.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.11%.

The stock witnessed a -21.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.65%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2790 employees, a market worth around $13.23B and $2.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.83. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.84% and -31.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -262.00% this year

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.16M, and float is at 122.95M with Short Float at 11.70%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 151 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 116 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silverman Josh, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $117.90 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Kumar Rachana (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 1,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $121.71 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6705.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Glaser Rachel C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,822 shares at an average price of $125.54 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 49,143 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -32.11% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -5.14% lower over the same period.