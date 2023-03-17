Here are the top Institutional holders of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 74.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $289.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $242.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.13% off its average median price target of $265.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.03% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are -132.19% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $255.41, the stock is 11.09% and 24.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57.87 million and changing 5.42% at the moment leaves the stock 52.33% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 11.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.55%.

The stock witnessed a 11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.33%, and is 8.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 26196 employees, a market worth around $643.80B and $26.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 146.70 and Fwd P/E is 43.53. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.21% and -11.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.46B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 1.65%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kress Colette, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kress Colette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $229.29 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that PERRY MARK L (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $236.37 per share for $4.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, HUDSON DAWN E (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $230.40 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 90,350 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 7.38% higher over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -16.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.