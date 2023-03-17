Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 56.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $21.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.86% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.47, the stock is 8.54% and 28.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.63 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 47.18% off its SMA200. IOT registered 42.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.05%.

The stock witnessed a 23.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.33%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 1616 employees, a market worth around $10.57B and $652.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9735.00. Profit margin for the company is -64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.24% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.55M, and float is at 106.67M with Short Float at 5.54%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by General Catalyst Group VIII, L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that General Catalyst Group VIII, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $18.86 per share for a total of $56.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Taneja Hemant (Director) sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $18.86 per share for $56.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Bicket John () disposed off 90,295 shares at an average price of $19.43 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 27,807 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).