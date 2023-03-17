Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is 1.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.39 and a high of $110.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBUX stock was last observed hovering at around $99.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09%.

Currently trading at $100.43, the stock is -2.51% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.16 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 9.24% off its SMA200. SBUX registered 20.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.34%.

The stock witnessed a -6.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.65%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has around 402000 employees, a market worth around $116.49B and $32.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.85 and Fwd P/E is 24.60. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.85% and -9.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.90%).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Analyst Forecasts

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 1.03%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruggeri Rachel, the company’s evp, cfo. SEC filings show that Ruggeri Rachel sold 736 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $105.50 per share for a total of $77648.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56028.0 shares.

Starbucks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Jenkins Zabrina (acting evp, general counsel) sold a total of 2,962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $108.48 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38258.0 shares of the SBUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Ruggeri Rachel (evp, cfo) disposed off 3,960 shares at an average price of $106.50 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 57,962 shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 1.14% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 11.01% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 16.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.