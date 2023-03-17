Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is -20.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $39.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $19.01, the stock is -18.77% and -22.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.68 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -30.53% off its SMA200. RUN registered -32.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.48%.

The stock witnessed a -20.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.67%, and is -19.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.90% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 12408 employees, a market worth around $4.65B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.15% and -51.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.30% this year

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.56M, and float is at 204.65M with Short Float at 15.79%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Powell Mary, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Powell Mary sold 18,544 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $25.51 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Dickson Paul S. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 15,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $25.51 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, STEELE JEANNA (Chief Legal & People Officer) disposed off 14,723 shares at an average price of $25.51 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 173,723 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -31.11% down over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 175.56% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -29.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.