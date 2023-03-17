Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is 40.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is 42.57% and 37.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -30.49% off its SMA200. JNCE registered -77.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.40%.

The stock witnessed a 39.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.47%, and is 62.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.80% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 170.22% and -80.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.60%).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.69M, and float is at 41.32M with Short Float at 10.10%.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TANG KEVIN C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TANG KEVIN C bought 20,286 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $20651.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.3 million shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that TANG KEVIN C (10% Owner) bought a total of 65,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.99 per share for $65307.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.28 million shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ (CEO and President) disposed off 24,879 shares at an average price of $1.12 for $27864.0. The insider now directly holds 228,007 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 36.50% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -22.68% lower over the same period.