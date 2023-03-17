New Big Money Means Alight Inc. (ALIT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) is 4.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $10.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.74, the stock is -7.62% and -5.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 5.48% off its SMA200. ALIT registered 0.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.77%.

The stock witnessed a -6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.89%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $3.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.51% and -17.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Analyst Forecasts

Alight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 461.63M, and float is at 363.17M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Alight Inc. (ALIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $8.71 per share for a total of $248.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57028.0 shares.

