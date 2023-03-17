New Big Money Means Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 34.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $154.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $153.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.88% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.7% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.14% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.68, the stock is 14.61% and 24.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing 5.77% at the moment leaves the stock 36.00% off its SMA200. ANET registered 34.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.06%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.30%, and is 9.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 3612 employees, a market worth around $50.59B and $4.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.04 and Fwd P/E is 25.22. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.55% and 5.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.30% this year

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.16M, and float is at 234.13M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 269 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 123 and purchases happening 146 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duda Kenneth, the company’s CTO and SVP Software Eng. SEC filings show that Duda Kenneth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $151.64 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $147.33 per share for $2.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3244.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $147.33 for $2.36 million. The insider now directly holds 305,308 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -38.94% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is 0.54% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.