New Big Money Means Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is -13.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.59 and a high of $33.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $24.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.21% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 24.67% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.86, the stock is -18.06% and -19.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -15.16% off its SMA200. EQH registered -18.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.86%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.60%, and is -13.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $9.44B and $12.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.68 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.38% and -25.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 461.60% this year

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 368.60M, and float is at 361.43M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Raju Robin M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Raju Robin M bought 2,096 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $23.78 per share for a total of $49836.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96226.0 shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Pearson Mark (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $30.19 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Pearson Mark (President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $30.05 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 435,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).