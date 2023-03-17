New Big Money Means Fisker Inc. (FSR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is -17.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -50.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -11.25% and -15.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.51 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -25.38% off its SMA200. FSR registered -43.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.78%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.62%, and is -8.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.79% and -59.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.50%).

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.08M, and float is at 183.89M with Short Float at 33.62%.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fisker Henrik, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Fisker Henrik bought 33,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Fisker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Greuel Wendy J. (Director) bought a total of 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $7.28 per share for $9858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1355.0 shares of the FSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Finnucan John C IV (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 450 shares at an average price of $7.31 for $3290.0. The insider now directly holds 16,908 shares of Fisker Inc. (FSR).