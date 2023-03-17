New Big Money Means SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 3.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -39.73% and -25.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -35.65% off its SMA200. SOUN registered a gain of -44.88% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -51.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.53%, and is -17.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.48% over the week and 15.73% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $406.92M and $31.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.77% and -89.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.01M, and float is at 156.12M with Short Float at 6.65%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOHAJER KEYVAN, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that MOHAJER KEYVAN sold 95,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that SHARAN NITESH (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $2.48 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, ZAGORSEK MICHAEL (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 42,500 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 482,500 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).