Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.80 and a high of $20.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $12.24, the stock is -9.90% and -9.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.37% off its SMA200. PK registered -33.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.79%.

The stock witnessed a -15.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.90%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $2.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.93 and Fwd P/E is 16.36. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.37% and -39.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analyst Forecasts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.50% this year

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.00M, and float is at 216.47M with Short Float at 7.35%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garrett Geoffrey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Garrett Geoffrey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $11.86 per share for a total of $35565.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33604.0 shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that ECKERT THOMAS D (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $15.12 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96637.0 shares of the PK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Garrett Geoffrey (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.34 for $76702.0. The insider now directly holds 36,604 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -11.44% down over the past 12 months and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is -1.99% lower over the same period. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is -14.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.