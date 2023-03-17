Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $3.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 2.13% and -1.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 27.61% off its SMA200. RIGL registered -43.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.56%.

The stock witnessed a -0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $296.82M and $120.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.13% and -53.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-215.30%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.30% this year

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.65M, and float is at 171.18M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, the company’s CEO, President. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $35595.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Dummer Wolfgang (EVP & CMO) sold a total of 5,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $1.66 per share for $8946.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72459.0 shares of the RIGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Schorno Dean L (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,389 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $8946.0. The insider now directly holds 196,519 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 7.51% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -59.35% lower over the same period.