Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is -4.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $9.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLRY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $3.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 7.86% higher than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -5.02% and -11.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.59 million and changing 9.32% at the moment leaves the stock -23.56% off its SMA200. TLRY registered -48.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.67%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.53%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $602.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.16% and -71.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 611.71M, and float is at 609.49M with Short Float at 7.95%.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Brendan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $3.78 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.22 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Kennedy Brendan (Director) sold a total of 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $2.91 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.57 million shares of the TLRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Kennedy Brendan (Director) disposed off 350,000 shares at an average price of $3.22 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,924,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY).