Which institution holds the most shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) is -4.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is -30.84% and -31.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.87 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -43.23% off its SMA200. APE registered a loss of -74.81% in past 6-months.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -42.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.98%, and is -24.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.50% over the week and 12.63% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has around 2787 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $3.91B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.69% and -87.14% from its 52-week high.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Analyst Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 937.94M, and float is at 936.35M with Short Float at 3.54%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antara Capital LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Antara Capital LP sold 48,000,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $72.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179.23 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 380,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.48 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) disposed off 17,557,400 shares at an average price of $2.46 for $43.19 million. The insider now directly holds 227,232,507 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE).