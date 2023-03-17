Which institution holds the most shares in Blackstone Inc. (BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is 17.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.72 and a high of $132.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $86.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.12% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -26.46% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.26, the stock is -2.57% and -2.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. BX registered -20.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.12%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.58%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 4695 employees, a market worth around $112.57B and $8.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.93. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.67% and -34.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 742.77M, and float is at 700.97M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.2 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 11,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $22.17 per share for $260.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. (10% Owner) disposed off 28,562,652 shares at an average price of $8.71 for $248.78 million. The insider now directly holds 57,028 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).