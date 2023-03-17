Which institution holds the most shares in SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is 18.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.24 and a high of $10.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOFI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.45, the stock is -14.27% and -11.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.08 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -6.74% off its SMA200. SOFI registered -33.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.67%.

The stock witnessed a -19.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.02%, and is -10.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $5.56B and $773.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.54% and -48.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 923.18M, and float is at 870.84M with Short Float at 8.80%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Noto Anthony, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Noto Anthony bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.39 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.3 million shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Noto Anthony (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $5.53 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.98 million shares of the SOFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Rishel Jeremy (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 81,000 shares at an average price of $6.46 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 161,944 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI).