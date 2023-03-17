Which institution holds the most shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is 1.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $41.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $35.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93%.

Currently trading at $34.58, the stock is -9.00% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 5.15% off its SMA200. USFD registered -1.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.11%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.89%, and is -7.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $7.98B and $34.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.87 and Fwd P/E is 11.02. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.66% and -16.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.00M, and float is at 217.08M with Short Float at 1.24%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $38.83 per share for a total of $295.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37.0 shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that KKR Fresh Holdings L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $38.83 per share for $295.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37.0 shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Gupta Sunil (Director) disposed off 5,756 shares at an average price of $39.29 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 17,802 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -5.14% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -10.15% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -24.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.