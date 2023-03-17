Which Institutions Own Shares In Certara Inc. (CERT)?

Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) is 41.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CERT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.38% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.9% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.78, the stock is 15.14% and 20.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing 10.80% at the moment leaves the stock 30.46% off its SMA200. CERT registered 19.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.16%.

The stock witnessed a 19.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.92%, and is 8.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Certara Inc. (CERT) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $335.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 247.61 and Fwd P/E is 35.54. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.91% and -7.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Certara Inc. (CERT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Certara Inc. (CERT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 204.40% this year

Certara Inc. (CERT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.94M, and float is at 152.81M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Certara Inc. (CERT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Traynor Richard M., the company’s SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Traynor Richard M. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $21.45 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Certara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Traynor Richard M. (SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $20.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CERT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, EQT Avatar Parent L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 29,954,521 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $449.32 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Certara Inc. (CERT).

Certara Inc. (CERT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is trading -8.64% down over the past 12 months and ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) that is -4.48% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -25.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.