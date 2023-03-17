Which Institutions Own Shares In Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is -1.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.31% higher than the price target low of $3.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is 6.54% and -2.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -3.16% off its SMA200. EXK registered -40.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2654 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3043.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.76%, and is 14.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $601.34M and $210.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.97 and Fwd P/E is 26.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.55% and -44.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.07M, and float is at 188.36M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -19.51% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -32.41% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -47.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2023 to stand at a total of 5.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.