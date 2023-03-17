Which Institutions Own Shares In Roblox Corporation (RBLX)?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is 59.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $53.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $42.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.61%.

Currently trading at $45.33, the stock is 13.16% and 22.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.37 million and changing 6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 22.21% off its SMA200. RBLX registered 19.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.58%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.56%, and is 13.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 2128 employees, a market worth around $27.36B and $2.23B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.38% and -15.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.00% this year

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 601.88M, and float is at 524.95M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baszucki David, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Baszucki David sold 550,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $38.14 per share for a total of $20.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

Roblox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Baszucki David (President & CEO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $38.14 per share for $3.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Baszucki Gregory (Director) disposed off 8,334 shares at an average price of $38.13 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 9,905,269 shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX).