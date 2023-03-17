Which Institutions Own Shares In Schlumberger Limited (SLB)?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is -13.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.65 and a high of $62.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $45.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.43% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 3.79% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.18, the stock is -13.00% and -15.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.48 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 0.86% off its SMA200. SLB registered 17.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.76%.

The stock witnessed a -18.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is -11.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 99000 employees, a market worth around $67.11B and $28.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.30 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.67% and -26.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 1.22%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rennick Gavin, the company’s President New Energy. SEC filings show that Rennick Gavin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $54.10 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64393.0 shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Kasibhatla Vijay (Director, M&A) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $55.99 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49378.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Rennick Gavin (President New Energy) disposed off 17,550 shares at an average price of $57.12 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 77,479 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading -21.71% down over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is -10.92% lower over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is -6.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.