Who are the Institutional Holders in Burford Capital Limited (BUR)?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is -13.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.93 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $15.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.34% off the consensus price target high of $16.48 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.03, the stock is -13.24% and -17.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing -8.34% at the moment leaves the stock -20.50% off its SMA200. BUR registered -23.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.95%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.93%, and is -12.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $174.42M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 234.33. Distance from 52-week low is 1.37% and -37.23% from its 52-week high.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burford Capital Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.05M, and float is at 198.30M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Burford Capital Limited (BUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.