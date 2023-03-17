Who are the Institutional Holders in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is -9.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $273.01 and a high of $384.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $329.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $397.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.78% off the consensus price target high of $444.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -22.05% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $329.53, the stock is 2.57% and -2.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -1.01% off its SMA200. LLY registered 19.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.43%.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.12%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $315.65B and $28.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.69 and Fwd P/E is 28.16. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.70% and -14.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 952.35M, and float is at 950.41M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 141 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weems Alonzo, the company’s EVP, ERM & CECO. SEC filings show that Weems Alonzo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $318.85 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8908.0 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Zakrowski Donald A (SVP, Finance, & CAO) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $322.47 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6578.0 shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, White Anne E. (EVP & Pres, Lilly Neuroscience) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $346.47 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 57,926 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.55% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -44.12% lower over the same period.