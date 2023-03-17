Who are the Institutional Holders in Fiserv Inc. (FISV)?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 8.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $119.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $109.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $130.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.01% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -5.28% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.49, the stock is -4.44% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.95 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.10% off its SMA200. FISV registered 14.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.39%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.81%, and is -5.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $70.97B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.02 and Fwd P/E is 13.07. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.81% and -8.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 633.60M, and float is at 621.76M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiarello Guy, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chiarello Guy sold 13,059 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $116.02 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 13,059 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $115.07 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13059.0 shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $114.74 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 211,356 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -25.99% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -21.46% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -16.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.