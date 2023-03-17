Who are the Institutional Holders in Hess Corporation (HES)?

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is -14.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.34 and a high of $160.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $116.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.99% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 7.08% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.79, the stock is -10.78% and -15.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.47% off its SMA200. HES registered 29.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.70%.

The stock witnessed a -18.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.94%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1623 employees, a market worth around $38.20B and $11.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.84 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.71% and -24.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Corporation (HES) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 274.60% this year

Hess Corporation (HES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.30M, and float is at 276.00M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lynch Richard D., the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Lynch Richard D. sold 33,191 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $138.84 per share for a total of $4.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23622.0 shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) sold a total of 6,123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $137.41 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Goodell Timothy B. (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 3,527 shares at an average price of $137.41 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 138,338 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 30.83% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -2.52% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 8.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.