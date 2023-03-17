Who are the Institutional Holders in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO)?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LIPO) is -20.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $7.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIPO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66%.

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is 21.11% and -0.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.05 million and changing 36.07% at the moment leaves the stock -7.31% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 2.05% in the last 1 month, and is 36.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.41% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $13.40M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.77% and -67.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.70%).

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) Analyst Forecasts

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.74M, and float is at 3.77M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.