Who are the Institutional Holders in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is -10.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $24.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.76, the stock is -15.17% and -19.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -27.50% off its SMA200. NWL registered -46.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.78%.

The stock witnessed a -21.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.97%, and is -9.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $9.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.92 and Fwd P/E is 8.60. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.09% and -52.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.50% this year

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 415.70M, and float is at 411.41M with Short Float at 6.30%.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erceg Mark J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Erceg Mark J bought 48,643 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $12.81 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Newell Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Erceg Mark J (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 28,282 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $13.00 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94982.0 shares of the NWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Erceg Mark J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 66,700 shares at an average price of $14.99 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 66,700 shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -4.91% down over the past 12 months. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is -11.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.