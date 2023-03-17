Who are the Institutional Holders in Proterra Inc. (PTRA)?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) is -69.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $8.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -68.70% and -72.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.29 million and changing -53.59% at the moment leaves the stock -77.61% off its SMA200. PTRA registered -83.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.90%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -73.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.32%, and is -58.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.26% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has around 870 employees, a market worth around $270.54M and $297.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -67.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -52.06% and -85.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.80% this year

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.29M, and float is at 220.58M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padilla Karina F, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Padilla Karina F sold 9,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $46638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Proterra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Joyce Gareth T (CEO and President) sold a total of 22,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $5.01 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Covington JoAnn (Chief Legal Officer, Secy) disposed off 52,446 shares at an average price of $7.51 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 127,125 shares of Proterra Inc. (PTRA).