Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.07% Change This Year

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is -3.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.34 and a high of $153.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMS stock was last observed hovering at around $81.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.95% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.48% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.45, the stock is -9.83% and -11.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.74 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -24.47% off its SMA200. WMS registered -33.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.10%.

The stock witnessed a -17.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.24%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has around 5635 employees, a market worth around $6.60B and $3.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.32 and Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.42% and -48.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.07M, and float is at 55.48M with Short Float at 6.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TALLEY KEVIN C,the company’sEVP and CAO. SEC filings show that TALLEY KEVIN C sold 22,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $89.67 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40019.0 shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that HARVEY DARIN S. (EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics) sold a total of 614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $95.59 per share for $58690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4600.0 shares of the WMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, HARVEY DARIN S. (EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics) disposed off 1,710 shares at an average price of $93.41 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 5,214 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -45.12% down over the past 12 months and Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) that is -40.33% lower over the same period. Dover Corporation (DOV) is -12.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.