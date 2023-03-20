Analysts suggest Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) could spike 27.98% in a year

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is -1.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $356.21 and a high of $488.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROP stock was last observed hovering at around $428.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.76% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.98% off the consensus price target high of $591.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -10.56% lower than the price target low of $385.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $425.66, the stock is 0.04% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 2.68% off its SMA200. ROP registered -6.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.85%.

The stock witnessed a 0.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.99%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $45.52B and $5.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.13 and Fwd P/E is 24.53. Profit margin for the company is 84.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.50% and -12.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roper Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.90M, and float is at 105.62M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold 471 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $429.55 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38127.0 shares.

Roper Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that WALLMAN RICHARD F (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $424.95 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the ROP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, HUNN LAURENCE NEIL (President and CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $443.57 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 112,048 shares of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP).

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -3.35% down over the past 12 months and Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) that is -2.64% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -1.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.