Aon plc (AON) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is -1.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $246.21 and a high of $341.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AON stock was last observed hovering at around $299.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $328.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.29% off the consensus price target high of $363.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 4.33% higher than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $296.59, the stock is -1.49% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 2.07% off its SMA200. AON registered -4.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.88%.

The stock witnessed a -5.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.12%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Aon plc (AON) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $61.34B and $12.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.47 and Fwd P/E is 18.28. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.46% and -13.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.30%).

Aon plc (AON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aon plc (AON) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.80% this year.

Aon plc (AON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.20M, and float is at 189.53M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Aon plc (AON) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Aon plc (AON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davies Christa,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Davies Christa sold 20,528 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $305.11 per share for a total of $6.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Aon plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Davies Christa (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 51,244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $310.14 per share for $15.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Neller Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $311.59 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,216 shares of Aon plc (AON).

Aon plc (AON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading 9.09% up over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is -1.39% lower over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -73.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.