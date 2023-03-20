Are we looking at the next big move in Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)?

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) is -21.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.44 and a high of $49.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCVX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.3% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.87% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.59, the stock is -8.56% and -13.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 11.21% off its SMA200. PCVX registered 43.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.20%.

The stock witnessed a -12.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.78%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.54% and -23.77% from its 52-week high.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.70% this year.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.01M, and float is at 72.19M with Short Float at 6.84%.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lukatch Heath,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lukatch Heath sold 315 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $46.12 per share for a total of $14526.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3125.0 shares.

Vaxcyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Lukatch Heath (Director) sold a total of 335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $43.93 per share for $14717.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3125.0 shares of the PCVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Lukatch Heath (Director) disposed off 4,335 shares at an average price of $46.13 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 3,125 shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX).

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.69% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 33.26% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -24.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.