Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 6.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $235.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $200.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48%.

Currently trading at $199.11, the stock is -2.75% and -3.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -1.05% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -2.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.09%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.47%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $43.28B and $5.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.73 and Fwd P/E is 23.88. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.00% and -15.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.78M, and float is at 214.12M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clifford Deborah,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Clifford Deborah sold 1,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $205.71 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19609.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that RAFAEL BETSY (Director) sold a total of 309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $199.48 per share for $61639.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4815.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Howard Ayanna (Director) disposed off 328 shares at an average price of $230.00 for $75440.0. The insider now directly holds 3,862 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -19.04% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 6.63% higher over the same period.