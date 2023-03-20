Check out this: Eversource Energy (ES) could be on the verge of a big rally

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is -9.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.54 and a high of $94.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ES stock was last observed hovering at around $76.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.01% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 6.28% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.91, the stock is -0.29% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -8.45% off its SMA200. ES registered -9.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.92%.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.58%, and is 4.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Eversource Energy (ES) has around 9626 employees, a market worth around $26.76B and $12.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.23. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.61% and -19.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Eversource Energy (ES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eversource Energy (ES) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year.

Eversource Energy (ES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.79M, and float is at 347.02M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Eversource Energy (ES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORRY LINDA DORCENA,the company’sTrustee. SEC filings show that FORRY LINDA DORCENA sold 1,554 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $75.03 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8252.0 shares.

Eversource Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Williams Frederica M (Trustee) sold a total of 1,943 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $78.83 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20763.0 shares of the ES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C (Trustee) disposed off 1,943 shares at an average price of $81.08 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 18,841 shares of Eversource Energy (ES).

Eversource Energy (ES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.29% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -0.90% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.