Chegg Inc. (CHGG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CHGG Stock Is Going Next

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is -35.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.30 and a high of $37.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHGG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.28, the stock is 0.90% and -15.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -24.83% off its SMA200. CHGG registered -48.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.00%.

The stock witnessed a -5.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.33%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has around 1953 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $766.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.94 and Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is 34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.41% and -56.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chegg Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.73M, and float is at 122.77M with Short Float at 12.81%.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Chegg Inc. (CHGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schultz Nathan J.,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schultz Nathan J. sold 7,007 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $16.10 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Chegg Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Lem Esther (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) sold a total of 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $16.86 per share for $96128.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CHGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Schultz Nathan J. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,041 shares at an average price of $15.64 for $63204.0. The insider now directly holds 224,637 shares of Chegg Inc. (CHGG).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coursera Inc. (COUR) that is trading -40.46% down over the past 12 months and 2U Inc. (TWOU) that is -36.22% lower over the same period.