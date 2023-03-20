Edison International (EIX) on Track to Reach $73.00 in a Year

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.45 and a high of $73.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.37% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -25.48% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.76, the stock is 0.82% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 4.58% off its SMA200. EIX registered 2.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.79%.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.16%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13388 employees, a market worth around $26.39B and $17.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.54 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.44% and -7.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison International (EIX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.57M, and float is at 382.14M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 111 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $69.30 per share for a total of $7692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6178.0 shares.

Edison International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought a total of 155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $67.18 per share for $10413.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6011.0 shares of the EIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $66.17 for $13234.0. The insider now directly holds 5,856 shares of Edison International (EIX).

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.29% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -0.90% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.