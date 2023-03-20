Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is 31.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.91 and a high of $104.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FND stock was last observed hovering at around $90.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.73% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -25.37% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.52, the stock is 1.83% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 15.78% off its SMA200. FND registered -7.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.13%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.15%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has around 9281 employees, a market worth around $9.62B and $4.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.83 and Fwd P/E is 26.85. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.75% and -12.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.81M, and float is at 104.13M with Short Float at 11.00%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Brian K,the company’sEVP – BUS. DVLPMT, STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Robbins Brian K sold 19,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $91.82 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23674.0 shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Christopherson David Victor (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $92.00 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56527.0 shares of the FND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Sullivan Richard L (Director) disposed off 1,734 shares at an average price of $91.94 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 9,189 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) that is trading 2.81% up over the past 12 months and GMS Inc. (GMS) that is 2.44% higher over the same period.