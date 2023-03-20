Fluor Corporation (FLR) down -15.87% since start of the year

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -15.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.67 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.61% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.8% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.16, the stock is -17.37% and -17.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -3.22% off its SMA200. FLR registered 4.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.79%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.38%, and is -12.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 39576 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $13.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.59 and Fwd P/E is 12.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.53% and -23.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 139.53M with Short Float at 10.81%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breuer James R,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $37.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41742.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that ROSE MATTHEW K (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $25.63 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80764.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, HACKETT JAMES T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.84 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR).

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 16.29% up over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -41.06% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 26.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.