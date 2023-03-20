Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) down -15.81% since start of the year

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is -15.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.77 and a high of $55.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $39.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.57% off the consensus price target high of $48.90 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.57% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.35, the stock is -9.15% and -13.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -17.44% off its SMA200. HRL registered -22.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.54%.

The stock witnessed a -15.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.54%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $21.40B and $12.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.57 and Fwd P/E is 20.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.08% and -30.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.38M, and float is at 287.16M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connor Patrick J,the company’sGROUP VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Connor Patrick J sold 1,577 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $46.88 per share for a total of $73930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22682.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Snee James P (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 31,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $47.66 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Myers Kevin L (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $47.20 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 32,954 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 9.66% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 7.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.