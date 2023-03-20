Is WisdomTree Inc. (WT) a good stock to buy now?

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) is 3.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $6.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.18% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.62, the stock is -5.39% and -3.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 4.49% off its SMA200. WT registered 3.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.08%.

The stock witnessed a -8.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.69%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $854.02M and $301.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.29 and Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -12.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WisdomTree Inc. (WT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WisdomTree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.13M, and float is at 109.94M with Short Float at 8.58%.

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at WisdomTree Inc. (WT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times.

WisdomTree Inc. (WT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) that is trading -21.17% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -25.48% lower over the same period. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is -21.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.