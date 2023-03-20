Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 52.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.46 and a high of $87.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $78.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $109.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.13% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.19% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.84, the stock is 10.78% and 27.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 17.15% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 41.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.28%.

The stock witnessed a 29.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.09%, and is 9.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 698 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $935.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 226.94 and Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.01% and -11.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.60% this year.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.50M, and float is at 67.18M with Short Float at 5.53%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marshall Robert J. Jr.,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Marshall Robert J. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $71.58 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Sabens Andrea (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $71.58 per share for $27630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62290.0 shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Heino Mary Anne (President & CEO) disposed off 10,064 shares at an average price of $74.70 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 719,397 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is 2.96% higher over the past 12 months.