Macy’s Inc. (M) Is Down -8.57% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -8.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $18.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -34.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.88, the stock is -8.61% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.76 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -5.99% off its SMA200. M registered -29.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.33%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.24%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 88857 employees, a market worth around $5.14B and $25.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.51 and Fwd P/E is 4.93. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.03% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.50% this year.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.00M, and float is at 270.49M with Short Float at 6.93%.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mitchell Adrian V,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $23.67 per share for a total of $77035.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12546.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 1,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $17.05 per share for $20852.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7550.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) disposed off 2,868 shares at an average price of $17.43 for $49992.0. The insider now directly holds 4,688 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 19.81% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 19.09% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -35.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.