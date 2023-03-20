Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.82, the stock is -2.17% and -7.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -12.57% off its SMA200. MCW registered -45.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.07%.

The stock witnessed a -13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.82%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has around 6350 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $876.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.57 and Fwd P/E is 22.79. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.08% and -47.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mister Car Wash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 538.10% this year.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.56M, and float is at 301.12M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chimienti Mayra Idali,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chimienti Mayra Idali sold 23,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mister Car Wash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Chimienti Mayra Idali (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $9.54 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the MCW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Lindsay Casey Penn (VP, Corporate Development) disposed off 36,978 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW).