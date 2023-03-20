National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is -13.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.94 and a high of $75.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFG stock was last observed hovering at around $55.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.91% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.97% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.89, the stock is -3.99% and -5.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. NFG registered -18.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.52%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.16%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has around 2132 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.76% and -27.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Fuel Gas Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.90% this year.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.58M, and float is at 90.31M with Short Float at 3.82%.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAEMER RONALD C,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that KRAEMER RONALD C sold 1,390 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $97306.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45995.0 shares.

National Fuel Gas Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that TANSKI RONALD J (Director) sold a total of 42,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $69.95 per share for $2.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the NFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, TANSKI RONALD J (Director) disposed off 42,555 shares at an average price of $68.96 for $2.93 million. The insider now directly holds 353,829 shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG).

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -8.00% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 0.30% higher over the same period. NiSource Inc. (NI) is -8.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.