SFM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Now

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is -0.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $35.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.22% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -29.24% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.31, the stock is -0.73% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 7.91% off its SMA200. SFM registered 4.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.90%.

The stock witnessed a -1.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.14%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $6.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.55 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.22% and -9.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.73M, and float is at 102.57M with Short Float at 15.11%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinclair Jack,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sinclair Jack sold 5,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $32.96 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Lombardi Brandon F. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $32.96 per share for $57284.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26517.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Neal John Scott (Chief Merchandising Officer) disposed off 890 shares at an average price of $32.96 for $29334.0. The insider now directly holds 52,081 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading -3.20% down over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is -14.93% lower over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is -41.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.