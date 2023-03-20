T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TROW Stock Is Going Next

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.53 and a high of $157.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $108.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.34% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -66.42% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.17, the stock is -2.92% and -6.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.68 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -6.84% off its SMA200. TROW registered -25.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.49%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.78%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7868 employees, a market worth around $24.27B and $6.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.18 and Fwd P/E is 14.86. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.65% and -31.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.90% this year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.90M, and float is at 219.11M with Short Float at 9.08%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,969 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $114.52 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that McCormick Andrew C. (Vice President) sold a total of 14,154 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $116.73 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70319.0 shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi (Vice President) disposed off 6,974 shares at an average price of $120.48 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 129,436 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include State Street Corporation (STT) that is trading -17.93% down over the past 12 months and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) that is -0.54% lower over the same period. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is -15.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.