The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -33.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.05 and a high of $46.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.27% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.72% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.24, the stock is -14.35% and -26.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -33.10% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -42.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.40%.

The stock witnessed a -24.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.95%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.05 and Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.73% and -44.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 94.27M with Short Float at 3.24%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 35,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $69.62 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.46 million shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that MAFFEI GREGORY B (President, CEO) sold a total of 6,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $69.52 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $32.32 for $16160.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).